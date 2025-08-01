The Brief Prosecutors say Sean "Diddy" Combs could face more time in prison than originally believed. Combs’ lawyers are asking a judge to grant him bail while he awaits sentencing, but prosecutors oppose the idea. The prosecutors say Combs is both a flight risk and a danger to the community.



Prosecutors say Sean "Diddy" Combs could be sentenced to "substantially" more time in prison than they originally thought following his conviction on two prostitution-related charges.

In early July, Combs, 55, was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges carrying potential life prison terms but was convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution for arranging for girlfriends and male sex workers to travel to engage in sexual encounters that he filmed.

Prison time Combs could be facing

What we know:

According to documents from Manhattan federal court, prosecutors believed federal sentencing guidelines would call for four to five years in prison, but they said this week that they now believe the sentencing range "will be substantially higher."

RELATED: 'Diddy' denied bail, will remain jailed after trial verdict

Each prostitution-related charge carries a potential maximum of 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors argued that the heightened sentencing range raises the risk that Combs will flee before sentencing. They oppose Combs’ latest request to be released on $50 million bail.

The judge in Combs’ case denied bail for Combs after the verdict last month, but said Combs could ask again later, which he did this week.

Judge Arun Subramanian does not have to abide by the sentencing guidelines when determining how long Diddy will serve.

What we don't know:

Prosecutors didn’t say how long they believe Combs could get in prison. Combs' lawyers have said they believe the guidelines, if properly calculated, will call for 21 to 27 months.

What they're saying:

Prosecutors said Combs' conviction on the prostitution-related counts require that he remain in jail prior to sentencing, unless he can prove exceptional circumstances, which they said he cannot.

"The defendant's extensive history of violence — and his continued attempt to minimize his recent violent conduct — demonstrates his dangerousness and that he is not amendable to supervision," they wrote. "The defendant utterly fails to establish by clear and convincing evidence, as required, that he does not pose a danger to the community."

The other side:

Defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo argued that Combs’ case is similar to others in which the defendant was granted bail. He also said Combs is living in severe conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he has been held since his September arrest at a New York hotel.

Agnifilo said Combs is being treated unfairly for engaging in a "swingers" lifestyle in which he and his girlfriends sometimes invited male sex workers to join them in multiday marathon sex performances.

Assistant U.S. attorney Maurene Comey questions "Jane"

"Sean Combs will not be violent to anyone. As we said in court, this jury gave him his life back, and he will not squander his second chance at life, nor would he do anything to further jeopardize his seven children not having a father, and four of his children not having a parent at all," Agnifilo wrote earlier this week.

Prosecutors countered that conditions at the jail have notably improved this year.

When will ‘Diddy’ be sentenced?

Timeline:

Combs will be sentenced on October 3.