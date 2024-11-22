Diddy to appear without shackles as fight to get out of Brooklyn jail continues | Latest

The Brief Diddy seeks $50M bail : Combs pushes for release with house arrest and 24/7 security while awaiting trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Legal battle escalates : Lawyers accuse prosecutors of falsifying evidence and illegally seizing privileged materials during a controversial jail cell raid. New court hearing today : Diddy appears without shackles at 2:00 p.m. as his legal team fights to secure bail after previous denials.



Sean "Diddy" Combs will appear in court today without shackles as he pushes for release on a $50 million bail for the third time while awaiting trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Combs' legal team is pushing for him to appear without shackles at future court hearings, and is seeking a bail package similar to that of former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Michael Jeffries, who was released on a $10 million bond with home confinement and electronic monitoring.

Diddy is expected back in court around 2:00 p.m. today.

The outcome of today's hearing could significantly impact Diddy's future while awaiting trial.

Featured article

The proposed deal for Combs would include house arrest, 24/7 security, and no contact with alleged victims or witnesses.

The legal battle intensified after a federal search of Combs' cell in October, conducted by the DEA, FBI, and other agencies, which his lawyers argue violated his Fourth Amendment rights.

Diddy jail cell raid

His lawyers are accusing federal prosecutors of editing video to falsely depict him assaulting Cassie Ventura and claim that agents illegally seized privileged materials from his Brooklyn jail cell, which should be protected under attorney-client privilege.

They claim the raid, supposedly to seize drugs and weapons, was actually a cover to inspect personal legal notes. Prosecutors admitted to taking photos of 19 pages of these notes, but a judge ruled they must be deleted.

When will Diddy be released?

Two judges have concluded that Combs would be a threat to the community if released.

At a bail hearing last month, a $50 million bail offer, including home detention and electronic monitoring, was denied after concerns that Combs could interfere with witnesses and obstruct the investigation.

'What did Diddy do?'

In a blistering 3-count indictment, Diddy is accused of running an enterprise to fulfill his sexual desires.

From around 2008 and for years, he allegedly assaulted women by striking, punching, dragging, throwing objects, and kicking them.

The indictment claims he operated under "The Combs Enterprise," which includes Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises, and Combs Global, involving individuals and activities affecting interstate and foreign commerce.

It also details Diddy's "Freak Off parties," where he and his associates allegedly lured female victims and then coerced them into sex acts with commercial sex workers.

Diddy faces racketeering, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.