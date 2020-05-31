De Blasio: 'Tough night' as NYC preps for more protests; National Guard on standby

article

There were no deaths or serious injuries after another night of violent protests across New York City that took place on Saturday, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

"We had a tough night in New York City," Bill de Blasio said at a Sunday morning news conference.

De Blasio said he had no plans to impose a curfew Sunday despite many other major U.S. cities, and smaller cities throughout the state, preparing to enforce them again.

De Blasio said Sunday that city police showed “tremendous restraint overall," but he said was concerned about video showing two police cruisers lurching into a crowd of demonstrators on a Brooklyn street. He was appointing two city officials to conduct an independent review of how the protests unfolded and how they were handled by the police.

“We all better get back to the humanity here,” de Blasio said at a briefing. “The protesters are human beings. They need to be treated with tremendous respect. The police officers are human beings. They need to be treated with tremendous respect.”

The largely peaceful protests around the city Saturday gave way to scattered clashes between police and protesters later in the evening Demonstrators smashed shop windows, threw objects at officers, torched and battered police vehicles and blocked roads. Graffiti was scrawled on Manhattan's famed St. Patrick's Cathedral. De Blasio continued to insist that much of the violence at protests was being driven by outside agitators.

The NYPD said 345 people were arrested, 33 officers were injured and 27 police vehicles were damaged. There were no major injuries reported. Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said some peaceful demonstrations were “hijacked” by a small number of people with violent intent.

With more protests scheduled Sunday, Shea said his officers will work with demonstrators.

“We’re going to make sure that everyone has the right to peacefully protest and assemble,” Shea said at a briefing with the mayor. “But we are not going to tolerate destruction of property, having our officers put into harm’s way or any civilians put into harm’s way."

Governor Andrew Cuomo called some of the videos of alleged police misconduct "truly disturbing," and said that he was directing the Attorney General to investigate the incidents. He also said that the state's National Guard and additional state police from upstate are on standby to assist in responding to protests.

Similar protests flared around the nation in response to the Minnesota death of George Floyd. Floyd, who was black, died Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck until he stopped breathing.

Cleanup was under way Sunday morning in New York City, which is still under a lockdown enacted two months ago when it became the U.S. epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

On the Brooklyn block where two police cruisers lurched into a crowd of demonstrators Saturday, knocking several to the ground, the only sign of the previous night's disturbance was a small pile of glass shards in the street.

Workers power washed the sidewalk and cleaned up graffiti outside the Barclays Center, the site of two nights of demonstrations. In another Brooklyn neighborhood, the burnt remains of a police van torched by protesters were removed. Soot and broken glass was all that remained.

The independent review ordered by de Blasio will be conducted by New York City Corporation Counsel James Johnson, who is the city’s chief lawyer, and Margaret Garnett, commissioner of the Department of Investigation, which typically investigates suspected wrongdoing and fraud by city employees.

With the Associated Press.