‘Enough is enough ‘ - Brooklyn Nets, New York Liberty, Barclays Center issue joint statement

The Brooklyn Nets, New York Liberty, and Barclays Center have issued a joint statement following the death of George Floyd.

“We mourn the senseless and devastating loss of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and countless others who lost their lives because of racial bias,” the statement reads. “Today, we stand up and speak up against all forms of racism - overt or subconscious - especially against the black community. We want to say ‘Enough is Enough.’”

The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where the Nets play, has been the site of several large protests as the city has seen three nights of unrest against police brutality in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd.

“Our hearts are broken by the attacks on the personal safety and dignity of the Black community,” the statement continues. “While we feel the raw emotion, we call for a peaceful response in our joint fight against racism. This is not the time to be vengeful. This is a time to effect change.”