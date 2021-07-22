De Blasio announces 'iconic concerts' series to celebrate coronavirus recovery

article

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday that New York City would be hosting five "iconic concerts" in each of the five boroughs in August to celebrate the city's comeback from the coronavirus pandemic.

The free concerts are all part of NYC Homecoming Week, a citywide celebration that will be held from August 14-22 and will also include free movie screenings, cultural activities, and iconic events including NYC Restaurant Week, public art, and more.

While lineups for each of the concerts have not yet been announced, the city did reveal the locations of each show:

Monday, August 16 at Orchard Beach in the Bronx

Tuesday, August 17 at Richmond County Bank Park in Staten Island

Thursday, August 19th at Brooklyn Army Terminal in Brooklyn

Friday, August 20th at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens

Saturday, August 21st at The Great Lawn, Central Park in Manhattan

The final performance in Central Park is slated to feature Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen, Jennifer Hudson and other acts.

"Joining one of the greatest Central Park concerts in history will be momentous concerts in each borough featuring renowned artists who have made New York City proud," said de Blasio. "It’s time to celebrate our city, support our local businesses, and have an incredible Summer of New York City."

The announcement comes as New York City's COVID positivity rate continues to creep upwards, cracking 2% on Thursday for the first time in weeks. According to the Department of Health, 41.5% of all New Yorkers still have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19.

For more information about NYC Homecoming Week, visit homecoming2021.com

