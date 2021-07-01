Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson to headline Central Park concert

article

Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, and Jennifer Hudson will headline New York City's Homecoming Concert in Central Park in August.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the names at a news briefing on Thursday morning.

"It is going to be a great moment for the city, marking our rebirth, marking our comeback," de Blasio said.

NYC PLANS MEGA-CONCERT IN CENTRAL PARK

He says more performers will be announced at a later date. The actual date of the concert has also not been announced.

"This is something you do not want to miss. This is something for the ages," he said.

De Blasio announced last month that producer Clive Davis would recruit an all-star lineup for the concert.

A still frame from video shows the crowd at the 1991 Paul Simon concert in Central Park. (FOX5NY File image)

Simon, a Queens native, held Central Park concerts in 1981 and 1991.

Hudson came to fame through American Idol and later became a Grammy winner and an Oscar winner.

Springsteen, a New Jersey native, has a show that has just resumed on Broadway.

The mayor touted the concert as a celebration of the reopening of the city as the population becomes vaccinated for the coronavirus.

As of Thursday, 9,303,347 doses have been administered in the city, according to de Blasio.

"Run, don't walk. Get vaccinated. This is how we keep the city safe. This is how we build the summer of New York City," he added.