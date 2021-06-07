NYC plans mega-concert in Central Park to celebrate comeback

article

New York City plans to hold a large concert in Central Park in August to celebrate recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Bill de Blasio made the announcement at a press briefing on Monday morning, calling it a celebration of the rebirth of the city.

He says he has asked producer Clive Davis to put together an all-star group of artists.

The exact date of the event has not been announced. There is no firm line-up of artists in place yet.

The concert is just one of a series of events that will be planned to take place across New York City to welcome people back to the city.

The mayor says the concert will attract a "huge crowd" but it will be held safely.

Several iconic concerts have been held in the park over the years, including Simon & Garfunkel in 1981, and more recently, Jon Bon Jovi in 2008.