Daniel Jones gives Super Bowl tickets to QB who scored 8 TDs after mom’s death

article

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones surprised New Jersey high school quarterback Alex Brown with tickets to Super Bowl 2022. It came two months after the teen threw six touchdown passes and ran for two in a game following his mother’s death.

Jones shared the news with Brown in a video chat from the New York Giants locker room.

Brown's mother, Michelle, died of breast cancer on November 11th.

The Red Bank Catholic scored the touchdowns the next day in a 58-34 win over Morris Catholic.

After the game he tweeted, "Yesterday I lost my amazing mother. Today I scored 8 touchdowns, thank you wor watching over me mama."

Tampa Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had previously commented: "Proud of you @alexbrown8k" on a social media post celebrating the 8 touchdown game.

The Super Bowl will be played Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.