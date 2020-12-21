Cuomo asks airlines to test passengers flying from U.K.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that he has asked airlines flying into New York from the United Kingdom to make all passengers take a COVID-19 test before they get on the plane.

The Democrat said at least one airline, British Airways, had already agreed to comply. He is awaiting an answer from others, including Delta and Virgin Atlantic, but was hopeful they would also agree.

Cuomo has been calling on the U.S. government to temporarily halt all flights from the U.K. because of the emergence of a new strain of the coronavirus.

Numerous nations have already taken that step out of concern that the newly identified strain might be more easily transmitted.

A worker at a COVID-19 testing facility at London Heathrow Airport. (Photo courtesy of British Airways)

"I think the United States should do what other countries have done, which is halt the travel," Cuomo said, adding that too much was still unknown about whether the mutated virus would pose more of a threat. "I was on the phone with top experts all weekend. We don't know if it's more deadly. We don't know how much more easily it's transmitted."

Cuomo added that he believed he had the legal authority as governor to ask airlines to test passengers in the absence of federal action.