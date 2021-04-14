Cuomo: NY restaurants will be allowed to stay open until midnight

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that he will be extending the time that restaurants can have indoor service and curfews for catered events by an hour, from 11 p.m. to midnight and midnight to 1 a.m., respectively, beginning Monday, April 19.

Cuomo also said that the state will allow horse and auto racetracks to reopen later this month at a limited capacity.

The news comes as more restaurants reopen throughout New York, as the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Restaurants in New York City were hit especially hard by the pandemic, with roughly 75% of restaurants in the city saying they lost at least half of their business in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Despite the easing of restrictions as reopening continues, however, many restaurants say they are having a difficult time finding the staff to meet the new demand.

Advertisement