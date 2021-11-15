Crime down on NYC subways as ridership grows, MTA says

With the subways in New York City seeing about three million riders a day — similar to pre-pandemic levels — crime has fallen, said the MTA.

The increase in riders comes as more people head back to the office and more tourists return to the city.

According to the MTA, there were 40 robberies, 85 grand larcenies, and 34 felony assaults at the 472 subway stations last month compared to 52 robberies, 96 grand larcenies, and 36 felony assaults in September.

There were 161 major felonies in October. That was 23 fewer than in September.

The numbers will be formally presented at an MTA meeting later on Monday.

But safety in the system is far from perfect. Last month, a woman shoved another woman onto a moving train in Times Square in an unprovoked attack, according to the NYPD.

And just last week, a man pushed a woman onto the tracks in a robbery attempt.

With increased ridership, though, sheer odds make it less likely you'll be a victim of a crime when you're underground.