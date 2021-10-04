Expand / Collapse search

Woman shoved into NYC subway train

Times Square
Woman pushes woman into subway

The NYPD was looking for the woman who pushed another woman into the side of an incoming subway car in the Times Square station.

NEW YORK - Police say a straphanger was hurt when she was pushed into a subway train as it entered the Times Square subway station on Monday morning.

The NYPD says it happened just after 8 a.m. when the incident took place.

The train was coming to a stop when the woman attacked another woman.  The victim suffered unknown injuries but was in stable condition.

The other woman took off and has been caught.  She is described as a woman in her 30s wearing beige pants and a black sweater.  

Police had not released any surveillance photos of the suspect. No other details were available.