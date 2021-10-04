Woman shoved into NYC subway train

Police say a straphanger was hurt when she was pushed into a subway train as it entered the Times Square subway station on Monday morning.

The NYPD says it happened just after 8 a.m. when the incident took place.

The train was coming to a stop when the woman attacked another woman. The victim suffered unknown injuries but was in stable condition.

The other woman took off and has been caught. She is described as a woman in her 30s wearing beige pants and a black sweater.

Police had not released any surveillance photos of the suspect. No other details were available.