Man shot at Times Square subway station

A man was shot at the busy Times Square subway station on Monday afternoon.

The man reportedly heard a band and saw blood on his leg. Police say that it happened above ground and the man ran down into the station after being shot.

FOX 5 News saw the man was alert in an ambulance at the scene.

The NYPD closed off part of the station to investigate the incident. No arrests were made in the case and police did not have a description of the suspect.

The shooting took place a few hours after another violent incident at the station. A woman was shoved into a moving train just after 8 a.m.

The train was coming to a stop when the woman attacked another woman. The victim suffered unknown injuries but was in stable condition.

Police did not give any indication that the same person was responsible for the two attacks.

No other details were available.