COVID-19 travel advisory list for NY, NJ and CT

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Coronavirus
FOX 5 NY

NY, NJ, CT issue mandatory quarantine for certain visitors

Anyone coming from a state with a high COVID-19 infection rate must quarantine for 14 days when visiting New York, New Jersey or Connecticut.

NEW YORK - In an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, all travelers to New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut from states with a significant spread of COVID-19 are required to quarantine for 14 days after leaving that state. 

On Tuesday, Rhode Island was added to the list while Delaware and Washington, D.C. were removed. The District of Columbia was on the list for one week.

On June 24, the governors of each state held a joint news conference announcing the travel advisory. Since then the list has continued to grow. The restriction requires travelers and those residents who are returning from impacted states to self-quarantine at their home, or a hotel or other temporary lodging.

Individuals should leave the place of self-quarantine only to seek medical care and treatment or to obtain food and other essential items.

The formula to determine which travelers should quarantine is those coming from states where there is a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

The number of states added to the travel advisory has grown from week to week. As of Tuesday, August 4, the number of states on the list was 35.

The list now includes:

Alabama (added 6/24/20)

Alaska (added 7/21/20)

Arkansas (added 6/24/20)

Arizona (added 6/24/20)

California (added 6/30/20)

Florida (added 6/24/20)

Georgia (added 6/30/20)

Iowa (added 6/30/20)

Idaho (added 6/30/20)

Illinois (added 7/28/20)

Indiana (added 7/21/20)

Kansas (added 7/7/20)

Kentucky (added 7/28/20)

Louisiana (added 6/30/20)

Maryland (added 7/21/20)

Minnesota (re-added 7/28/20)

Mississippi (added 6/30/20)

Missouri (added 7/21/20)

Montana (added 7/21/20)

Nebraska (added 7/21/20)

Nevada (added 6/30/20)

New Mexico (added 7/14/20)

North Carolina (added 6/24/20)

North Dakota (added 7/21/20)

Ohio (added 7/14/20)

Oklahoma (added 7/7/20)

Puerto Rico (added 7/28/20)

Rhode Island (added 8/4/20)

South Carolina (added 6/24/20)

Tennessee (added 6/30/20)

Texas (added 6/24/20)

Utah (added 6/24/20)

Virginia (added 7/21/20)

Washington (added 7/21/20)

Wisconsin (added 7/14/20)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 05: A sign displaying COVID-19 travel advisory above a road in Brooklyn as New York City(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)