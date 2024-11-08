Could Trump pardon Mayor Eric Adams? What it would mean for NYC

The Brief Trump predicted Adams would be indicted, compared their legal situations, and expressed support, calling the DOJ’s actions unfair. Adams has expressed a willingness to work with the Trump administration after his election victory. He recently announced the end of New York City's controversial migrant credit card program.



With former President Donald Trump expected to return to the White House, speculation is growing around his potential influence on New York City’s political and legal landscape—especially concerning embattled NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

Many are wondering how Trump’s possible re-election might impact Adams' ongoing legal battles, with The City describing a potential pardon as 'a major stroke of luck' for him."

Several potential courses of action for Trump have been proposed, laying out ways he could address Adams' legal situation. One option includes ordering the case against Adams to be withdrawn, replacing Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams and appointing a new prosecutor, or—perhaps most directly—issuing a presidential pardon to Adams before the mayoral primary in April next year.

According to The City, "the most direct path would be to pardon Adams" rather than attempting more procedural approaches that could face delays and legal challenges.

Within days of Trump’s election victory, Mayor Adams quickly emphasized his intent to work with the Trump administration, even signaling a shift in his approach to the migrant crisis by announcing an end to the city’s controversial migrant credit card program.

"We will work with the new administration and Congress to develop a realistic and compassionate national strategy for our immigration system," Adams stated, reaffirming New York City’s historic role as "a city of immigrants and a beacon of liberty around the globe."

Trump's stance on Adams indictment

Former President Donald Trump has openly commented on Adams’ legal woes, likening them to his own experiences with the New York legal system.

"I just want to be nice because I know what it’s like to be persecuted by the DOJ for speaking out against open borders," Trump said at the Al Smith dinner in October. "We were persecuted, Eric. I was persecuted, and so were you, Eric."

Prior to the election, Trump said that he had anticipated Adams’ indictment due to the mayor’s vocal opposition to New York’s handling of the migrant crisis. "I watched about a year ago when [Adams] talked about how the illegal migrants are hurting our city, and the federal government should pay us," Trump said. "I said, ‘You know what? He’ll be indicted within a year.’ And I was exactly right because that’s what we have."

Yet, despite his criticisms, Trump has acknowledged Adams’ favorable comments about him, contrasting him with former Mayor Bill de Blasio, whom he labeled the "worst mayor ever."

In terms of a fair trial, Trump extended well-wishes to the mayor, highlighting what he sees as injustices within the Justice Department.

What has Adams been accused of?

Mayor Adams is currently facing a five-count indictment alleging that "for nearly a decade, Adams sought and accepted improper valuable benefits such as luxury international travel, including from wealthy foreign businesspeople and at least one Turkish government official seeking to gain influence over him."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams attends a press conference after he was subpoenaed by the federal grand jury at New York City Hall on August 16, 2024 in New York.

He is accused of taking in thousands in illegal campaign contributions, with charges including wire fraud and conspiracy. Among the benefits, the indictment claims, were flight upgrades and luxury travel perks valued at $100,000, provided by Turkish officials and other foreign nationals hoping to sway Adams’ policies.

Adams’ response and political positioning

Amid the ongoing legal challenges, Adams has repeatedly declined to criticize Trump, even when pressed about whether he was hoping for a pardon.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has expressed his commitment to remaining in office as he prepares his defense. Adams has also expressed a willingness to work with the incoming Trump administration, especially on immigration policy—a major point of tension for the city.

Count 1: Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud, Federal Program Bribery, and to Receive Campaign Contributions By Foreign Nationals

Count 2: Wire Fraud

Count 3: Solicitation of a Contribution by a Foreign National

Count 4: Solicitation of a Contribution by a Foreign National

Count 5: Bribery