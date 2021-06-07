Computer system breached at NYC's Law Department

Hackers breached a computer system at New York City's Law Department, according to City Hall.

The city's Cyber Command detected "unauthorized access" in the system and launched an investigation, according to Laura Feyer, a spokesperson for Mayor Bill de Blasio.

"As the investigation remains ongoing, the City has taken additional steps to maintain security, including limiting access to the Law Department's network at this time," Feyer said.

Cyberattacks and other IT hacks against government entities, infrastructure, and health-care systems are a growing problem in the United States and around the world, experts have said.

The MTA recently revealed that a hacking group breached three of its 18 computer systems. MTA officials said the breach didn't impact customers, employees, or contractors.

Other recent cyber intrusions include ransomware attacks on the fuel transporter Colonial Pipeline and the meat-processing company JBS . Colonial initially paid $4.4 million in ransom to the hacking group but the U.S. Justice Department announced on Monday that it had intercepted and recovered most of the ransom, which was paid in cryptocurrency.

NYC Cyber Command is a centralized unit that works with more than a hundred New York City agencies and offices to "prevent, detect, respond, and recover from cyber threats," according to its website.

