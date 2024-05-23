Cleanup underway after powerful storms slam tri-state

Powerful storms made a mess of the morning commute across the region on Thursday, knocking out power to thousands.

Trees remain downed all across the tri-state area, and even 12 hours later, the cleanup process continues.

In Orange County, the National Weather Service has confirmed that there was no tornado, but instead a storm that brought strong wings and microbursts.

Orange and Rockland Utilities say crews are working to restore power to the hundreds of people who had it knocked out.

Earlier in the day, it had been reported that two people in Manhattan were injured when lightning struck a building, but a DoB investigation revealed that there was no lightning strike and a loose tile had instead shattered a window.

The storm threw a wrench into the plans of travelers on one of the busiest travel days of the year.