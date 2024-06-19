Kissena Park sexual assault suspect Christian Inga due in court

The Ecuadorian migrant accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at Kissena Park in Queens last week is expected to appear in a NYC court on Wednesday.

Christian Inga, 25, was processed by the Special Victims Unit at the 100 Precinct, then taken to Elmhurst Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Inga, who crossed the border illegally through Eagle Pass, Texas in 2021, is expected to face a judge, where he'll be arraigned on a slew of charges:

Rape

Robbery

Kidnapping

Sex Abuse

Menacing

Unlawful Imprisonment

Act in a Manner Injurious to a Child

Criminal Possession of a Weapon

According to the NYPD, Inga had no prior arrests in New York City, but was arrested in Texas.

"His arrival through the country is consistent through a path a migrant would take. He comes through Eagle Pass, Texas where he is detained and placed under arrest for entering the county illegally," Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said. "He arrived here three years ago with a three-year-old."

Inga has had three run-ins with the NYPD, including a domestic violence incident, police said.

"We beat his a--," residents cheered in a video released Tuesday.

The video shows members of the community in Flushing pinning down Inga, who was recognized thanks to wanted fliers across the area, which led community members who lived in the same Queens migrant shelter as Inga to identify him and call the police.

"He fought with them and the community still managed to hold on there," Kenny said.

Police think residents might have used a belt to hold Inga.

"He began to fight back as the community was trying to retain him," Kenny sadi. "He suffered some minor injuries while the community was holding him."

In a video of Inga being detained, he is seen squirming as residents try to hold him down.

"He's a rapist, he don't care," one resident yelled.

Others joined in telling the man to "shut the f-- up" as they apprehended him.

Timeline of Kissena Park attack

The attack happened last Thursday around 3:30 p.m. in Kissena Park, near Colden Street and Kalmia Avenue in the Flushing section.

According to police, two friends – a 13-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl – were playing in the park when a man approached.

Authorities say the man showed them a knife and forced them into a wooded area. He tied them up, took their cell phones and sexually assaulted the girl before fleeing, police said.

The kids were able to get free and run to the school across the street, which called 911. They were taken to a hospital in stable condition. A manhunt has been underway since the sexual assault.

The NYPD told FOX 5 NY that several cameras have now been permanently installed inside and outside the park.