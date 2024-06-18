'We beat his a--': Queens residents apprehend alleged child rapist until police arrive

"We beat his a--," residents cheered in a video released Tuesday.

The video shows members of the community in Flushing, Queens pinning down the alleged child rapist that attacked two teens last week.

The suspected attacker, now in police custody, has been identified as Christian Inga, 25, from Queens.

Inga was recognized thanks to wanted fliers up across the area, which led community members who lived in the same Queens migrant shelter as Inga to identify him and call the police, the New York Post reported.

"When they saw him out on the street, they tried to detain him. They called 911," police explained in a press conference Tuesday.

"He fought with them and the community still managed to hold on there," Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.

They think residents might have used a belt to hold the man.

"He began to fight back, as the community was trying to retain him. He suffered some minor injuries while the community was holding him." — Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny

In a video of Inga being detained, he is seen squirming as residents try to hold him down.

"He's a rapist, he don't care," one resident yelled.

Others joined in telling the man to "shut the f-- up," as they apprehended him.

Police said the man suffered minor injuries and was treated at a nearby hospital before he was detained.

Inga has been charged with rape, kidnapping, sex abuse, and a list of other crimes.

Who is the alleged Queens child rapist?

According to police, Inga is an Ecuadorian migrant who entered the country illegally. He has no prior arrests in New York City but has been involved with the NYPD at least three times, including a domestic violence incident. He was arrested before in Texas.

"His arrival through the country is consistent through a path a migrant would take. He comes through Eagle Pass, Tx where he is detained and placed under arrest for entering the county illegally." — Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny

Police say the Ecuadorian migrant entered the country illegally with a 3-year-old child in 2021.

Police said they got numerous tips from the community directing them to 108 Street and Walden Street in Flushing where a man fitting the description was last seen.

When the police arrived, they realized it was the suspect they were looking for.

What happened to the teens?

The attack happened last Thursday around 3:30 p.m. in Kissena Park, near Colden Street and Kalmia Avenue in Flushing.

According to police, two friends – a 13-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl – were playing in the park when a man approached.

Authorities said the man identified as Christian Inga, 25, from Queens, showed them a knife and forced them into a wooded area. He tied them up, took their cell phones and sexually assaulted the girl before fleeing, police said.

The kids broke free and ran to the school across the street, which called 911. They were taken to a hospital in stable condition. A manhunt has been underway since the sexual assault. Police had been offering a $10,000 reward in the case.