Inside look at Christian Dior exhibition at Brooklyn Museum

Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams is a new exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum that traces the rise of the house of Dior. From Dior's first collection in 1947 to the present, the exhibit includes objects taken primarily from the Dior archives. There are more than 200 haute couture garments as well as photographs, archival videos, sketches, and accessories.

The iconic French designer created beautiful clothes for only 10 years — from age 42 to his sudden death in 1957 when he was 52. But Dior's influence and legacy live on.

After he died, Yves St. Laurent became his successor.

This exhibition has several levels and layers. One room houses the Dior dresses worn by some of the world's most famous women. There's Marilyn Monroe's dress from her legendary 1962 magazine spread titled "The Last Sitting." There's Nicole Kidman's chartreuse dress from the Oscars. You can also see the stunner Lupita Nyong'o wore at the Cannes Film Festival and the youthful look actress Yara Shahidi rocked at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards.

But perhaps the most breathtaking room is the central atrium of the Beaux-Arts Court, which has been redesigned as an enchanted garden.

