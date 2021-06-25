Challenging school year comes to close in NYC

A friendly, yet competitive game of kickball at P.S./M.S. 34 in the East Village with students and staff versus Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Melissa Porter was a fun farewell on the last day of school.

"It's an exciting last day of school — we are just celebrating the end of the year and we are going to play with our students," Porter said.

How will the Department of Education make up for lost learning next year?

"We are going to stay focused on celebrating with our students, identify the gaps and address them," Porter said.

It's been a year of adjustments for staff, students and their families switching between in-person, remote and hybrid learning.

Over at P.S. 122 in Astoria, Queens, teachers sported hula outfits, adding a little bit of levity at the end of what was a dark school year for so many.

"It was a rough year and we did it and we are so proud of all the work that we did," teacher Rosemary Manganiello said. "And we didn't get sick!"

Parents are also looking forward to a return to normal, even if it's a different type of normal.

"It's been challenging and a little different — I was learning the same way my kids were learning," parent Cathy Baez said. "Thank god we made it a good school year and we are looking forward to September."

There will be an educational program in the city this summer for students K through 12, which includes free childcare.

In the fall, students are set to have all in-person classes where they will sit three feet apart. Whether or not they will wear masks will depend on the COVID-19 positivity rate at the time.

