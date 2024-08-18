Central Park theft: NYPD on the lookout for suspects behind $1K credit card scam

The NYPD is now searching for the four suspects who stole a man's bag and made purchases of over $1,000 in Central Park last Sunday.

It happened at approximately 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 11 when a 37-year-old man put his bag on a bench near 60 West Drive before walking away.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (NYPD CrimeStoppers)

The four suspects then stole the bag and used the man's credit and debit cards to make purchases of over $1,000.

No injuries have been reported.

This comes after three separate robbery attacks last week. The NYPD is deploying additional officers to curb crime. The NYPD says it is now deploying an extra 40 police officers to patrol Central Park every day from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The NYPD is now blaming a migrant crew for the surge in crime in Central Park. An 11-year-old was arrested last week and is connected to what the NYPD calls a "larger young migrant robbery pattern in Central Park".

Police have linked roughly 10 robberies in or around the park to a group of up to 12 migrant boys or young men, FOX News Digital reports. The NYPD said at a press conference on Wednesday that dozens of police officers would be deployed to the tourist hotspot to counter the alarming rise.

82-year-old woman attacked

Police sources said a man in his 30s pushed an 82-year-old woman Wednesday morning in Central Park by the tennis courts. It happened at approximately 10:17 a.m.

The man pushed her and said "you shouldn't be here," police sources said.

The man then fled the scene. Police sources said she had minor injuries to her knees, nose, and elbows.

She was treated by EMS.

Suspects' photos released in West 62nd robbery

According to police, two male suspects approached a pair of 20-year-old men, struck up a conversation and then robbed them.

It happened at West 62nd Street and West Drive before 10:45 p.m.

The suspects didn't display any weapons, but were able to get away with a chain and a vape pen. The victims were not injured.

No arrests have been made.

On Thursday, the NYPD released the photos of the two suspects.

The first suspect is a man with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black tank top, ripped jeans, white sneakers, and a red and white baseball cap.

The second suspect is a man who also has a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black ripped jeans, dark-colored crocs, and a black baseball cap.

3 robberies reported at Central Park entrance

Around 1 a.m., three different people were robbed just outside the entrance to the park at 5th Avenue and 59th Street.

Police say the 15, 21 and 35-year-old victims were approached by a group of male suspects, one of whom claimed to have a gun and pointed to his waistband.

The suspects allegedly took off with a pair of Apple AirPods and a chain necklace, but police eventually caught up with them.

Three teens – ages 14,16, and 17 – were taken into custody, while one remains on the loose. None of the victims were injured.

NYC crime statistics

NYPD crime statistics show major crime is up by 46% in Central Park so far this year compared to the same time last year. Robberies, in the meantime, have surged by 200%.

In the nearby Midtown North Precinct, overall crime has risen by 10%, and robberies by 87%.

According to NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell, crime in Central Park has seen a significant uptick this year, with robberies leading the charge.

"There is no secrets being kept here, crime is up in this park on the year. Specifically, robberies are the name of the game here," Chell said. "At this point, we're ready to call it. This is a migrant robbery pattern."

The duration of the increased patrols and their impact on crime rates remain to be seen. The NYPD is urging anyone who can identify suspects involved in the recent robberies to contact the police.

FOX News contributed to this report.