Central Park sees surge in robberies; NYPD blames 'migrant robbery pattern'

The NYPD has intensified its presence in Central Park following a surge in robberies, deploying additional officers in an effort to curb crime in one of New York City's most iconic landmarks.

A visibly increased number of officers were seen throughout the park Wednesday, patrolling on foot and on bike.

The heightened security comes after three separate robbery incidents occurred within a 24-hour period.

"We’re not going to tolerate crimes in one of the most iconic locations in the world," said NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Tarik Sheppard.

A newly established command center is coordinating the efforts, with mounted police and other units actively patrolling the area. However, the increased police presence has received mixed reactions from those in the park.

"There’s a lot of police… It makes me wonder what’s going on, but I don’t know if that makes me feel safer," said one park-goer.

According to NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell, crime in Central Park has seen a significant uptick this year, with robberies leading the charge.

"There is no secrets being kept here, crime is up in this park on the year. Specifically, robberies are the name of the game here," Chell said. "At this point, we're ready to call it. This is a migrant robbery pattern."

Related article

On Wednesday morning, a man in his 30s reportedly pushed an 82-year-old woman near the tennis courts, leaving her with minor injuries. The suspect fled the scene. On Tuesday night, two 20-year-old men were robbed of a chain and a vape pen after engaging in conversation with a pair of suspects near West 62nd Street and West Drive.

Earlier that same morning, three individuals—aged 15, 21, and 35—were robbed outside the entrance to the park at 5th Avenue and 59th Street.

Three teens, aged 14, 16, and 17, were later arrested in connection with the incident, though one suspect remains at large.

NYPD statistics reveal that overall crime is up 46% compared to the same period last year. Felony assaults have increased by more than 40%, and robberies have surged by 200%.

The duration of the increased patrols and their impact on crime rates remain to be seen. The NYPD is urging anyone who can identify suspects involved in the recent robberies to contact the police.