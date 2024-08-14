Central Park crime on the rise, 3 robberies in less than 24 hours

Crime in Central Park is on the rise as the NYPD searches for suspects in three separate robberies within 24 hours.

After two separate muggings on Tuesday, the NYPD is searching for another suspect in a robbery outside the park Wednesday.

Wednesday morning

Police sources said a man in his 30s pushed an 82-year-old woman Wednesday morning in Central Park by the tennis courts. It happened at approximately 10:17 a.m.

The man pushed her and said "you shouldn't be here," police sources said.

The man then fled the scene. Police sources said she had minor injuries to her knees, nose, and elbows.

She was treated by EMS.

Tuesday night

According to police, two male suspects approached a pair of 20-year-old men, struck up a conversation and then robbed them.

It happened at West 62nd Street and West Drive before 10:45 p.m.

The suspects didn't display any weapons, but were able to get away with a chain and a vape pen. The victims were not injured.

No arrests have been made.

Tuesday morning

Around 1 a.m., three different people were robbed just outside the entrance to the park at 5th Avenue and 59th Street.

Police say the 15, 21 and 35-year-old victims were approached by a group of male suspects, one of whom claimed to have a gun and pointed to his waistband.

The suspects allegedly took off with a pair of Apple AirPods and a chain necklace, but police eventually caught up with them.

Three teens – ages 14,16, and 17 – were taken into custody, while one remains on the loose. None of the victims were injured.

NYC crime statistics

While that may be the case citywide, NYPD crime statistics show major crime is up by 46% in Central Park so far this year compared to the same time last year. Robberies, in the meantime, have surged by 200%.

In the nearby Midtown North Precinct, overall crime has risen by 10%, and robberies by 87%.

"I think we such a vast large area, I think we can use it, we could do a better job of using drones to police city area from the sky," Adams said. "And there's some new technology that we're looking at that I think is going to assist us, we roll it out when it's time to do so."