Central Park mugging: NYPD arrest 3 teens, 1 suspect on the loose

A group of teenagers has been arrested for allegedly mugging three people in Central Park, police said.

It happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday on 59th Street and 5th Avenue near the Central Park entrance at Grand Army Plaza.

Police said one of the teenagers simulated a gun in his waistband and said, "I have a Glock." However, there was no gun found, FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt said.

The teenagers are accused of mugging three victims, ages 15, 21, and 35, of a chain and Apple AirPods.

The four teenagers then fled the scene, but police soon caught up to them.

Three of the suspects, ages 14,16, and 17, were arrested and one remains on the loose, police said.

None of the victims were injured.

The charges have not yet been released.

NYPD statistics indicate overall major crime in Central Park is up 46% so far this year compared to the same time period last year. Robberies have surged by 200%.

In Midtown, overall crime is up by 10% and robberies are up by 87%.