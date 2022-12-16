Man assaulted in brutal Central Park anti-Semitic attack

The New York City Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in an anti-Semitic attack in Central Park that left a 63-year-old man with a broken hand.

The incident happened Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Terrace Drive and East Drive.

Police say the victim was walking when the suspect struck him from behind. The victim fell to the ground, causing him to have a chipped tooth and broken hand. He was sent to a hospital in stable condition.

Police say the suspect made anti-Semitic remarks to the victim before fleeing westbound on 72 Street on a bicycle and a bicycle trailer, which appeared to be carrying various miscellaneous items, including a sign that said"Hungry Disabled".

The suspect is described as a male with a light complexion, medium build, approximately in his 40's and last seen wearing a brown jacket, beige pants, white sneakers, a multicolored hat and seen holding a bicycle with miscellaneous items.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, there have been 2,717 anti-Semitic incidents since 2021 – up 34% from 2020.

Last month, a man was accused of making threats on social media warning of shootings at New York City synagogues and other Jewish sites.

Christopher Brown was charged with six felony weapons and firearms charges, along with making terroristic threats.

Brown and his accomplice, 22-year-old Matthew Mahrer, were spotted by MTA police at Penn Station and arrested. Authorities say they had an 8-inch military knife, a swastika arm patch and a ski mask and further investigation found they were in possession of an illegal semi-automatic gun with a 30-round extended clip.

Christopher Brown appears in court after being accused of making threats toward the NYC Jewish community on social media.

According to the New York Post, a lawyer for Mahrer said that the second suspect is Jewish and is the grandson of a Holocaust survivor. The lawyer also said that Mahrer had been diagnosed with autism, bipolar disorder, anxiety and ADHD.

That incident came a little more than a week after an 18-year-old from New Jersey was arrested and charged with posting a broad threat against synagogues in the state.

Authorities say Omar Alkattoul, 18, was charged with one count of transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce.