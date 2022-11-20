Man accused of making threats against NYC Jewish community charged

article

The man accused of making threats on social media towards the New York City Jewish community was arraigned Sunday morning.

Christopher Brown was arrested Saturday by the MTA Police inside Penn Station.

He has been charged with making terroristic threats and possession of a weapon and was not given bail.

Christopher Brown appears in court on Sunday morning after being accused of making threats towards the NYC Jewish community on social media.

"The tremendous police work here reflects the MTA PD's core purpose," MTA PD Chief John Mueller said in a statement. "Protecting millions of daily commuters in collaboration with our cola and federal law enforcement partners."

Saturday's incident comes a little more than a week after an 18-year-old from New Jersey was arrested and charged with posting a broad threat against synagogues in the state.

Authorities say Omar Alkattoul, 18, was arrested Thursday morning. He has been charged with one count of transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce.