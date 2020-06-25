Cancellation of NYC Pride takes a toll on local businesses

In 2019, millions of people from across the globe came to New York City to celebrate World Pride 2019.

The events had restaurants and the city’s hotels booked to capacity, and the festivities brought in millions of dollars. But this year, it’s all gone, Pride becoming yet another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are NYC Pride are really heartbroken for all those small businesses, especially the small businesses that are owned by LGBTQIA+ people that have suffered,” said David A. Correa, the Interim Executive Director of NYC Pride.

For Peter Anderson, the owner of Champignon, a french eatery in Chelsea, Pride Week 2019 was a huge moneymaker for all the restaurants and bars along 6th and 7th Avenue.

“It’s not just one day, because the day before was completely busy, the day after was completely busy, then this year we will not have all of that,” Anderson said.

While many Pride events will be held virtually, Anderson says he expects his customers to spend the weekend grabbing a quick drink at a safe distance.

Advertisement

“Pride is much more than just the March and the events that are specific to us,” said Correa. “Pride is really how everyone in New York City gathers together to express their pride.”

FOX 5 NY reached out to the New York City Comptroller’s Office, but there is not any information yet on the economic impact of the loss of Pride Week.