Brooklyn house fire leaves dozens injured

Image 1 of 3 ▼

A raging fire in Brooklyn left three people in the hospital and more than a dozen others injured on Sunday.

Hundreds of firefighters responded to the scene of a three-story brownstone home in Crown Heights in the early morning hours.

Chief of fire operations John Esposito described the scene as "a very difficult, dangerous fire operation."

"We found a three-story building that had heavy fire on three floors," Esposito said in a news conference.

A firefighter was injured in the fire and was taken to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. The status of the three people in critical condition are still pending.

Check back for updates.