1 dead in Bronx triple shooting

One man is dead and two others are hospitalized after a triple shooting in the Bronx on Saturday morning.

The NYPD says it happened just before 4 a.m. near the corner of East Burnside Ave. and Grand Concourse.

Officers found 22-year-old Joshua Thomas of the Bronx with a gunshot to his head. A 25-year-old man was shot in the left leg and another 22-year-old man was shot in the torso.

EMS rushed the three victims to Saint Barnabas Hospital but it was too late to save Thomas and he died at the hospital.

The second 22-year-old man was listed in critical condition. The 25-year-old man was listed in stable condition. Their names were not immediately available.

The New York City Police Department says a 22-year-old man was taken into custody away from the incident location. They say that charges are pending against him in the case. His name was not immediately released.

They say the investigation remains ongoing.

The incident came just hours after a double shooting elsewhere in the Bronx. A 37-year-old woman died and a 43-year-old man was found shot in a parked car. The woman died in the shooting.