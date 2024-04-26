Expand / Collapse search

Will NYC pro-Palestinian demonstrators at Columbia University leave today?

Published  April 26, 2024 8:31am EDT
Pro-Israeli protesters made their voices heard on the campus of Columbia University on Thursday, coming face to face with pro-Palestinian protesters. FOX 5 NY's Kendall Green has the story.

NEW YORK CITY - Pro-Palestinian protests and encampments spread across NYC campuses on Thursday – including the City College of New York and the Fashion Institute of Technology – as today marked Columbia University’s deadline for demonstrators to pack up and leave.

What is happening at Columbia University?

According to university officials, negotiations are still ongoing with students. It's unclear when the encampments will be removed. Security remains tight and as of Friday morning, the encampments remain.

On Thursday, Jewish students at the university raised their voices and placed Israeli flags on a separate lawn from the encampment.

Negotiations continue over Columbia protests

Negotiations between pro-Palestine protesters and administrators at Columbia University are ongoing tonight, even as pro-Israel protesters have begun to make their voices heard on campus. FOX 5 NY's Richard Giacovas has the story.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators for days have been asking the school to divest from any company they say is benefiting from the Israel-Hamas war. 

Outside the campus, there was a much more chaotic scene, as tensions boiled over between protesters and counter-protesters. Pro-Israeli protesters called on the remaining hostages to be released and for Columbia President Minouche Shafik to resign. Counter-protesters also stood within the crowd.

Meanwhile, more protests spread to other schools, including at CCNY and FIT, where encampments were set up in support. At one point, protesters stormed a lobby at FIT as security struggled to hold them. 

Protests at Fashion Institute of Technology

There was a chaotic pro-Palestine protest at the Fashion Institute of Technology on Thursday, as college students across the nation continue to challenge the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

At New York University, police said 133 protesters were taken into custody late Monday. All were released with summonses to appear in court on disorderly conduct charges. New York City Mayor Eric Adams said police officers were hit with bottles and other objects at some of this week’s protests.

In Connecticut, police arrested 48 protesters — four of them not students — Monday at Yale University, after they refused to leave an encampment on a plaza at the center of campus.