Will NYC pro-Palestinian demonstrators at Columbia University leave today?

Pro-Palestinian protests and encampments spread across NYC campuses on Thursday – including the City College of New York and the Fashion Institute of Technology – as today marked Columbia University’s deadline for demonstrators to pack up and leave.

What is happening at Columbia University?

According to university officials, negotiations are still ongoing with students. It's unclear when the encampments will be removed. Security remains tight and as of Friday morning, the encampments remain.

On Thursday, Jewish students at the university raised their voices and placed Israeli flags on a separate lawn from the encampment.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators for days have been asking the school to divest from any company they say is benefiting from the Israel-Hamas war.

Outside the campus, there was a much more chaotic scene, as tensions boiled over between protesters and counter-protesters. Pro-Israeli protesters called on the remaining hostages to be released and for Columbia President Minouche Shafik to resign. Counter-protesters also stood within the crowd.

Meanwhile, more protests spread to other schools, including at CCNY and FIT, where encampments were set up in support. At one point, protesters stormed a lobby at FIT as security struggled to hold them.

At New York University, police said 133 protesters were taken into custody late Monday. All were released with summonses to appear in court on disorderly conduct charges. New York City Mayor Eric Adams said police officers were hit with bottles and other objects at some of this week’s protests.

In Connecticut, police arrested 48 protesters — four of them not students — Monday at Yale University, after they refused to leave an encampment on a plaza at the center of campus.