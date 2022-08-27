Woman shot to death in car in the Bronx

article

A woman is dead and a man injured after they were found shot in a car early Saturday on a Bronx street.

The NYPD got the call just before 12:30 a.m. on E. 170th St. and College Ave. in the Claremont section.

Police found the 37-year-old woman in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound to her head.

A 43-year-old man in the front passenger seat had been shot in the left leg.

EMS responded and transported the woman to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

EMS took the man to NYC Health & Hospitals/Lincoln, in stable condition.

Police say that there are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

The identity of the woman was being withheld until her family received notification.

There was another fatal shooting in the Bronx on Saturday morning.

One man is dead and two others are hospitalized after a triple shooting just before 4 a.m. near the corner of East Burnside Ave. and Grand Concourse.