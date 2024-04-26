Biden in NYC: What to know about the president's trip

New Yorkers can expect a bit of congestion Friday morning ahead of President Joe Biden's departure from New York City.

His motorcade was spotted near Time Square around 10 a.m.

The President is expected to arrive in Washington D.C. later in the afternoon.

"Welcome back to Chips Country, POTUS!" New York Governor Kathy Hochul posted to X Thursday.

US President Joe Biden speaks at the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science and Technology in Syracuse, New York, US, on Thursday, April 25, 2024. The US plans to award Micron Technology Inc. $6.1 billion in grants and as much as $7.5 billion in loan Expand

On Thursday, Biden joined Hochul and Senator Chuck Schumer in Syracuse to announce a more than $6 billion investment into Micron.

Biden spent the other half of the day in Irvington, courting business leaders and donors like Eileen Fisher.

The event reportedly caused delays, forcing schools in the area into early dismissal.

Irvington, Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, Tarrytown, and Hastings-on-Hudson school districts got out around 1 p.m. in an attempt to avoid traffic.

Biden is expected to leave at John F. Kennedy International Airport during rush hour Friday.

He will arrive at the White House around 1:30 p.m.