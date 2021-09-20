Brian Laundrie's family will release statement on Tuesday

A lawyer for the family of Brian Laundrie, the fiance of Gabby Petito, will hold a press conference on Long Island on Tuesday.

Steven P. Bertolino says the news conference will be held at a hotel in Hauppague at 1 p.m.

Laundrie, 23, has been listed as a person of interest in Petito's disappearance. The FBI says it has found what it believed is Petito's remains in Wyoming.

Petito, 22, is a Long Island native. She has been missing since late August when she last made contact with family members in Florida.

Laundrie returned to Florida without Petito in the converted camper van the couple had shared during their months-long road trip.

Laundrie has been missing for nearly a week. Police in Florida searched a park over the weekend where they thought he may have been headed. Police say they have exhausted all areas of the park to search.

"At this time, we currently believe we have exhausted all avenues in searching of the grounds there. Law enforcement agencies continue to search for Brian Laundrie," according to a police statement. "The North Port Police Department currently has no plans to conduct a major search of the Carlton Reserve today. All media interviews from our department are on hold until further notice."

