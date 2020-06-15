Bike and pedestrian path opens on Mario Cuomo Bridge

article

You can now travel between New York's Westchester County and Rockland County under your own power.

A 3.6-mile shared bicycle and pedestrian path opened on the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, which spans the Hudson River between Tarrytown and South Nyack, on Tuesday afternoon.

The path is located on the north side of the bridge's westbound span. It features six scenic overlooks, digital kiosks, interpretive signage and public art, according to the governor's office. Visitor parking, restrooms, bicycle repair stations, and more are available at both landings. The path also connects to other bike and walking networks in both counties, so officials expect it to be popular with hikers, runners, and cyclists.

A multiuse path for cyclists and pedestrians on the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge opened on June 15, 2020. (Courtesy of the Governor's Press Office)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke before the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the path. He said the new bridge, which is named for his late father, is "an iconic gateway to the Hudson Valley."

"The addition of this state-of-the-art bike and pedestrian path will provide New Yorkers and tourists alike with more ways to cross the river, as well as updated amenities and a unique, interactive experience to enjoy while taking in the scenic views of the Hudson River Valley," Cuomo said.

The 12-foot-wide shared-use path will be open every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. except in bad weather, during maintenance, or because of security concerns, the governor's office said.

The bridge, which opened in phases beginning in 2017, replaced the much-maligned Tappan Zee Bridge.

Mario Cuomo served three terms as governor from 1983 to 1994. He died in 2015. The path opened on what would have been his 88th birthday.

You can follow updates about the bridge and path at mariomcuomobridge.ny.gov and on Twitter @GMMCB.

