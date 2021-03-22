Bias attacks leave many Asian Americans angry, unsettled

A weekend of rallies against anti-Asian violence in New York City coincided with at least four new attacks since Friday.

In the most recent incident, a man punched a 37-year-old woman near Astor Place on her way to protest the increasing violence. Police announced on Monday that officers had arrested a suspect and charged him with a hate crime.

The attacks have left many on high alert.

"It's pretty different walking outside my home, and not feeling safe in the New Jersey or New York area," said Christian Gavot, a Filipino American from Jersey City. "I just feel super self-conscious, always watching over my back when I feel like I shouldn't be."

On Monday night, a group of Asian American Guardian Angels gathered in Chinatown to announce they'd step up patrols in the wake of recent attacks.

"More patrols, try to recruit people in Flushing, along 8th Avenue in Brooklyn," member Kristine Mui said. "There's a lot of fear."

Advertisement

Grading media coverage of Asian Americans | The Invisible Minority

"Anyone that's being attacked or discriminated against, we're there to stick up for them to the best of our ability," said Philip Levine, a member of the Guardian Angels.

Curtis Sliwa, the founder of the Guardian Angels and a Republican candidate for mayor, called on members of the Asian American community to join his group in its efforts.

"What we're saying is Asian Americans must organize to patrol their elders, their communities so these attacks can be ended for once and for all," Sliwa said.