Asian woman headed to rally attacked by man in East Village

A woman headed to an anti-Asian violence rally was assaulted by a man in the East Village, said police.

The suspect approached the 37-year-old woman on Sunday at about 11:37 a.m. outside 51 Astor Place. The man asked the woman for a sign she was carrying. He then took the sign and attempted to put it into a garbage can and then placed it onto the ground and stomped on it.

When the victim asked the male why he did that, he punched her twice in the face with a closed fist, said police.

The suspect then fled into the Astor Place and 8 Street subway station, 6 line. The woman suffered a cut and bruising to her lip and a sprained ankle as she ran after the suspect. The victim was removed via EMS to Lenox Hill Healthplex Hospital for treatment. The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

The suspect is described as being approximately 6'1" tall, 200 pounds, with a medium complexion, slim build, black hair, last seen wearing a red Chicago Bulls hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, a black baseball hat, a black face mask, black sneakers and carrying a green backpack.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

There have been a string of assaults against Asian Americans in recent weeks as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

On Saturday, a 66-year-old Asian man was punched in the face in an unprovoked attack. The incident happened just before 9 a.m. on Allen Street in Chinatown.