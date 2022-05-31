Atlantic hurricane season: Long Island utilities and agencies getting ready

National Grid, PSEG Long Island, government agencies, and organizations on Long Island are preparing for the upcoming hurricane season .

"Our role is just to make sure if a disaster does strike, our volunteers are trained and ready to respond," American Red Cross on Long Island Director Joe Spaccarelli said.

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1 and runs through November. Forecasters predicting above-average hurricane activity , with as many as 21 named storms.

New York Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said climate change contributes to bigger and more intense storms. Last year, the 2021 hurricane season was the third most active on record. One of those storms — Hurricane Ida — caused tremendous damage to parts of Long Island.

This year marks a decade since Superstorm Sandy.

"The weather of yesterday is no longer the weather of tomorrow," Bray said. "You want to make sure you're utilities are positioned outside the storm area, you want to make sure you have cut and toss crews."

Weather Resources

Experts recommend that residents come up an evacuation plan and have an emergency kit with items including water, nonperishables, and a flashlight ready. Now more than ever before, it is never too early to prepare.

