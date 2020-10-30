At least 30 cities and towns in Connecticut roll back reopening

Stamford became the latest zip code in Connecticut to announce that it was rolling back reopening to Phase Two, joining at least 29 other towns to reintroduce coronavirus restrictions.

Nevertheless, Governor Ned Lamont said that hte state's COVID positivity rate had dropped from 6 percent to just over 2 percent.

As a result of the rollbacks, restuarants will now be capped at 50% capacity for indoor dining, with personal touch services and libraries under the same restrictions. Religious gatherings indoors will be allowed no more than 100 people.

The Palace, a legendary theater in Stamford, which has been allowed limited live performances since June is canceling some performances and is moving fully remote as well.

David Martin, the Mayor of Stamford is advising residents against going trick-or-treating on Halloween, although he says it will not be enforced.

