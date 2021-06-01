At least 13 people shot in 6 hours across NYC

A 15-year-old boy was shot dead and at least a dozen others wounded over a six-hour span of gun violence in New York City.

The chaos stretching across all five boroughs and ending at about 10:30 pm in East Harlem where Amir James of Ogden Avenue in the Bronx, and a 30-year-old man were shot on Lexington Avenue and East 123rd Street.

Citizen app captured the moments shortly after gunshots rang out. James who was shot in the chest and died on the scene, according to cops.

The older man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the knee.

The bloodshed starting in Queens just before 4:45 Monday evening. Officials say a 36-year-old man was shot in the ankle at 145th Street and Jamaica Avenue.

Less than an hour later in Harlem, a 35-year-old man was hit several times on Eighth Avenue at West 143rd Street, according to police. Medics took him to Harlem hospital in stable condition.

In Brooklyn, authorities say a man in his 20s was shot in the stomach on Nostrand Avenue at Presidents Street in Crown Heights. First responders took him to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

More violence erupting in Brooklyn around 7:45 p.m. when five men were shot outside a bodega on Knickerbocker Avenue near Hancock Street in Bushwick.

The victims- ranging in ages from 19 to 38- had apparently gotten into a fight with three suspects just before the shots rang out.

Police say all five men are expected to survive, but the gunmen are still at large.

Just over 30 minutes later, two young men were hit by bullets in the Concord section of Staten Island. Video from Citizen app captures the scene. A 19-year-old man was shot in the left arm, according to police. A 20-year-old man was hit in the left leg.

Both were taken to Staten Island University Hospital. No arrests have been made.

And in the Bronx, a 58-year-old man was shot in the shoulder around 10:15 p.m. on East 157th and Courtlandt Avenue. He's expected to survive the injury. Still no arrests in this case either