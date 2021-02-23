Artist creates snow bear sculptures in Central Park

Through the cold, some frozen friends have appeared in Central Park! Artist Heide Hatry, was walking when she saw a pile of snow that looked like a cat so she improvised and crafted a frigid feline out of snow.

That inspired her to sculpt a set of polar bears throughout the park. Now on the corner of 86th and Central Park West, Hatry created 12 little bears, that have become a fan favorite for onlookers.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

Every night, Hatry is out in the cold, tinkering and fixing the bears for New Yorkers to enjoy. With Monday's rain storm, she even put up a set of umbrellas to keep the structures from melting.

Hatry's hope is to spread awareness about climate change, and the environmental struggle that polar bears face.

Wednesday night, Hatry is inviting New Yorkers to visit the bears for the final time, as they melt accompanied by music and speakers on climate change.