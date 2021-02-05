Say it ain't snow! - More winter weather headed to the region this weekend

Some of us are still digging out from this week's snowstorm, but Old Man Winter isn't letting up just yet.

Another snowstorm is expected to drop between 3-6 inches of snow across the region early Sunday into Sunday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for New York City, Long Island, and most of Eastern New Jersey beginning Saturday night and lasting into Sunday evening.

By Sunday evening, much of the snow should have moved out of the area.

Worse, that's not going to be the end of it, as another blast of arctic air may bring the chance for even more snow next week.

Advertisement