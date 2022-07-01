Anna Sorokin's ex-lawyer has 'run away' with her court file, new lawyer claims

article

An ex-lawyer for Anna Sorokin, a.k.a. Anna Delvey, has reportedly refused to turn her court file over as she is trying to overturn her fraud conviction.

Sorokin pretended to be a German heiress as she swindled high society friends and attempted to get a massive loan to start an upscale nightclub in Manhattan.

Sorokin’s new lawyer, Duncan Levin, is reportedly susing Audrey Thomas.

"I’ve never seen this type of behavior from an attorney in my life," Levin told Fox News Digital. "Its absolutely unprofessional."

Levin says he needs the file to prepare her appeal and has not been able to get it for at least four months.

Sorokin is fighting deportation that is based on her conviction. If it is overturned, she has a better chance of being able to stay in the United States.

She hired Thomas in 2020 for her appeal and immigration case after dropping her trial lawyer Todd Spodek. She later fired Thomas, who says Sorokin owes her money.

Levin claimed to Fox News Digital that she has yet to submit a bill to his client despite repeated requests.

"She has literally taken the file and run away with it," Duncan told Fox News Digital.

The fake socialite Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorkin was featured in the Netflix docu-drama 'Inventing Anna'. She has been held since overstaying a visa. Sorokin came to New York City in 2013 and tried to get a huge loan to set up a high-end members-only club in Manhattan while using the name Anna Delvey.

She allegedly left several high-end hotels with large unpaid bills and is accused of scamming wealthy New Yorkers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

A Manhattan jury found Sorokin guilty in April 2019 of grand larceny and other charges. The next month, Judge Diane Kiesel, saying she was "stunned by the depth of the defendant's deception," sentenced Sorokin to between four and 12 years.

How long did Anna Sorokin actually serve in prison?

Sorokin, 31, got out of prison on a "merit release" in February 2021, according to the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's inmate lookup website but ICE quickly took her into custody.

She had served less than two years of a sentence that carried a minimum of four years behind bars.

Sorokin deceived friends and financial institutions into believing she had a fortune of about $67 million (60 million Euros) overseas that would cover her high-end clothing, luxury hotel stays and trans-Atlantic travel, prosecutors said at her trial.

In one instance, prosecutors said she forged financial records in an application for a $22 million loan to fund a private arts club. She was denied the loan but persuaded one bank to lend her $100,000 she failed to repay.

How much did Anna Delvey Make from Netflix?

The New York Attorney General's Office had challenged the Netflix contract Sorokin signed for the rights to her now-infamous life story, invoking a state law that bans criminals from profiting off their own notoriety.

State prosecutors wrote in court filings that the $70,000 and royalties Sorokin was owed from her Netflix deal should be awarded as restitution to the Manhattan banks and hotels she defrauded.

Court filings show Sorokin received an initial $30,000 from Netflix that went to her then-defense attorney, Todd Spodek.

New York's so-called Son of Sam law derives its name from the nickname given to David Berkowitz, a serial killer who fatally shot six people and wounded seven others in New York City in the 1970s. New York was the first state to enact such a law following his capture.

Is Anna Sorkin in jail?

Anna Sorkin has been held at the Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen, NY since Immigration and Customs Enforcement picked her up on the lapsed visa in March 2021.

She was nearly deported but a last-second appeal was granted. An ICE spokesperson told FOX 5 NY in March that its Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) "granted Sorokin’s emergency stay request" in November 2021, pending removal. The agency said it does not discuss future removal operations due to operational security.

Sorkin has previously sued ICE claiming she got Covid after claiming jailers there refused to give her a booster shot.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed suit on behalf of her and others being held by ICE claiming they needed booster shots because they "suffer from a range of medical conditions that make them vulnerable to severe complications from COVID-19, including HIV, chronic kidney infections, obesity, and PTSD."

Anna Delvey on Call Her Daddy podcast

Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin was recently interviewed on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast. She appeared over a video call from the ICE detention center. During the podcast she said she never claimed she was a German heiress.

She also said the part of the Netflix show Inventing Anna that showed her attempting suicide was completely made up for the show.

Anna Delvey father

While it was widely believed that she came from a wealthy family and had a large inheritance coming to her, her roots were much more meager. Her father, Vadim Sorokin moved the family to Germany from Russia. He owned his own small business and also drove a truck for a living for a period of time.

Anna Delvey real life

After graduating from school, Anna Sorokin moved to London to attend art school. She then moved to Paris and interned at a French fashion magazine called Purple. She then moved to New York and started down the path that ended with her being convicted and jailed.

Anna Sorokin art show controversy

A March art show featuring some Sorokin works has led to new claims she's still skipping out on bills.

Julia Morrison, an artist who helped stage the show, says she has not been paid back thousands of dollars she is due for expenses she ran up.

Julia Morrison says she put $8,000 on her credit card to help set up the "Free Anna Delvey" art show on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.

Morrison told FOX 5 News in June that she still had not been paid any of the money she is owed.

She says she was also still asking for the return of some of her artwork that was placed in storage after the show.

"I have not received word on either," Morrison told FOX 5 News via message.