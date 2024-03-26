Alarming increase in attacks on NYPD officers sparks concerns

Monday night’s deadly shooting that left an NYPD officer dead was the latest reminder of the everyday battle for public safety across New York City.

"I cannot say it any clearer. It is the good guys against the bad guys and these bad guys are violent," Mayor Eric Adams shared during a press conference following the shooting.

Offenders are not only attacking everyday New Yorkers, but they’re also showing little to no mercy to New York City cops in uniform.

Johnathan Diller, who was a part of NYPD’s Critical Response Team, was shot and killed in a matter of seconds after confronting a driver and passenger of a vehicle illegally parked at a bus stop.

"These attacks on New York City Police officers have to end right now," PBA president Patrick Hendry exclaimed Monday Night.

On Tuesday, just a day after Officer Diller was killed, police say a woman punched a female officer in the face and head in East Harlem after she tried to enter the subway without paying the fare at the subway station on 125th and Lex.

A month before, on February 20th, a video posted to TikTok showed a fight between NYPD officers and migrants on Randall's Island, causing widespread outrage.

A month before that back on January 27th, as many as 14 people attacked 2 NYPD officers after they were trying to break up a group of men accused of acting disorderly near Times Square.

Statistics obtained below by the PBA show the number of officers injured in struggles with suspects trending upward every year.

NYPD statistics for injured officers.

In 2020, there were 3,378 officers injured, but last year there was a peak of 5,363 officers injured.

"We clearly are experiencing a meteoric rise against officers as it relates to assaults," said retired NYPD lieutenant and professor Dr. Darrin Porcher in response.

Dr. Porcher argues those stats don't compare to what tax-paying New Yorkers are up against. However, it prompts questions.

"When police are assaulted at such an extraordinary level then it begs the question to what are we doing to provide the necessary fortification within the criminal justice system and are the district attorneys effectively prosecuting these cases," Porcher said.