Woman in custody after punching female officer in the face, head: NYPD

A woman is in custody after she punched a female officer in the face and head in East Harlem Tuesday morning, police said.

Police said the woman entered the station and attempted not to pay the fare. Officers then tried to escort her out.

Police said she then punched a female officer, and she suffered lacerations to her face.

The officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Charges are pending.

This comes after a 52-year-old man was stabbed in the back multiple times following a dispute over smoking on a subway train in Brooklyn Monday morning, the NYPD said.

Also on Monday, a woman was reportedly stabbed in the back on a C train at the Franklin Avenue Station in Bed-Stuy. Police said the woman is expected to be OK, and her attacker fled the scene.