Air quality alert issued for NYC, parts of NJ: What to know

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an air quality health advisory for NYC, as well as the lower Hudson Valley and parts of New Jersey.

JUMP TO: NYC l REAL-TIME MAP l NEW JERSEY

The air quality alerts caution "sensitive groups," a big category that includes children, older adults, and people with lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Featured article

The New York State Department of Health recommends individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity.

The following counties are under an air quality health advisory:

New York

Bronx

Kings

Queens

Richmond

Westchester

Rockland

Orange

Putnam

Why is the air quality bad today?

According to the National Weather Service, the alert remains in effect until 11 p.m. because "air quality within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards."

"An Air Quality Action Day means that Ground Level Ozone within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards," the agency said.

This map from AirNow.gov shows the current air quality in the New York City area. Click here if you're having trouble viewing the embedded map.

For today's air quality index forecast for New York state, click HERE.

To check the air quality in your area, click HERE.

Meanwhile, an air quality alert was also issued for several counties across New Jersey, including:

Bergen

Essex

Hudson

Hunterdon

Mercer

Middlesex

Morris

Passaic

Somerset

Sussex

Union

Warren

Tuesday will stay warm, according to FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods, with temperatures in the 80s.

2023: Canadian wildfire smoke pours into Northeast

Last June, winds blew smoke from unchecked Canadian wildfires into the region, which led the Department of Environmental Conservation to issue an Air Quality Health Advisory for all five boroughs.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ A view of the hazy city during bad air quality as smoke of Canadian wildfires brought in by wind. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

According to IQAir.com, New York City had the world's worst air quality of any major city in the world back on June 7, with an AQI rating over 350, more than twice as high as Dubai.