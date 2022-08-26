Advocates call on city, state and federal leaders to increase support for migrants

The New York Immigration Coalition, along with local leaders and other immigration advocates rallied on the steps of City Hall on Friday morning to demand that the federal, state and city governments step up efforts to provide the thousands of asylum seekers being bused here to New York City with housing, medical and legal services.

Advocates say migration is not a crisis, or a threat, but a human right.

"Our City has seen over 6,000 asylum seekers arrive in our city, with at least 100 more coming each day. We have been struggling to cope since the Texas Governor began callously busing refugees to Port Authority, and without more direct action, we will continue to struggle," said Council Member Shahana Hanif, of District 39, who is also chair of the Immigrant Committee.

The advocates blame all levels of government for not being prepared for the influx of migrants arriving in the United States, saying this is not the first time it has happened.

They claim millions are needed from both the city and state, but that the help needs to start with the federal government.

RELATED: NYC schools to enroll 1,000 migrant children

"Now is the time for every level of government to develop a coordinated strategy that includes support for community groups like our member organizations that have both the trust and experience to help immigrants to successfully integrate and thrive in New York. In this urgent moment, Mayor Adams, Governor Hochul and President Biden must act together to meet emergency needs and to elevate America’s commitment to our humanitarian and moral obligations through efficient and coordinated action. We cannot further endanger the lives of vulnerable people who continue to be used like pawns in a game that they had no part in creating," said Murad Awawdeh, Executive Director of New York Immigration Coalition.

The New York Immigration Coalition has launched the Welcoming New York campaign, a federal, state, and local advocacy campaign to keep pressure on government officials, so they respond to this crisis quickly.