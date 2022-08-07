Second bus of migrants arrives in NYC from Texas

Mayor Eric Adams was on hand to greet the latest bus of migrants from Texas arriving at the Port Authority in New York City on Sunday morning.

"@GregAbbott_TX used innocent people as political pawns to manufacture a crisis. New Yorkers are stepping up to fix it - that's our city's values," Adams said in a tweet.

The bus that arrived on Sunday had around 40 people on board, with only 14 of them disembarking in the Big Apple. A bus that arrived on August 5 had 50 people on board.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced last week that his state would begin busing migrants to New York City, in response to the Biden Administration's "open border policies" which he says are overwhelming Texas communities.

"New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city," Governor Abbott stated. "I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief."

"Texas Governor Greg Abbott continues to prove he’s a cold-hearted publicity-seeking bigot, bent on bolstering his polling numbers no matter who pays the cost for it. In this case, it’s vulnerable asylum seekers who have been dragged into his games of political retribution," said Murad Awawdeh, Executive Director of the New York Immigration Coalition.

In a Sunday press conference, Adams complained that Texas officials were not giving New York City any warning about the incoming buses.

"They’re not letting us know when the buses are leaving. They’re not letting us know what are the needs of the people on the bus. They are not giving us any information so we’re unable to really provide the service to people en route," Adams said.