NYC schools to enroll 1,000 migrant children

Friday morning, two more buses filled with 78 asylum seekers, including 15 children arrived in New York City.

With the school year just weeks away, NYC has revealed its plan to help welcome families.

The city expects 1,000 school-age asylum seekers will enter the public school system this fall. NYC leaders say pop-up family welcome centers will be set up. The centers are meant to simplify the school enrollment process.

"We are helping families enroll in school, walking with them from their shelters to nearby enrollment sites. Helping them get online to enroll virtually and getting backpacks," said Chancellor David Banks.

School officials say PS 111 in Hell’s Kitchen has already enrolled 50 migrant students so far.

The city is also looking into coordinating transportation and hiring more bilingual teachers, which has been a challenge. The city’s Department of Education has even floated the idea of bringing bilingual teachers from the Dominican Republic into the U.S.

The influx of migrants comes as the city’s school system is already facing potential budget cuts. Chancellor Banks says schools can apply for budget appeals at any time, but they will also be needing help from the federal government to meet the demand of these families.