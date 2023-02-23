Adriana Kuch suicide: Bully suspect faces additional charge

Prosecutors have added a criminal charge to one of the four juveniles who allegedly attacked Adriana Kuch in a New Jersey school hallway during a bullying incident.

The assault at Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township was recorded and shared on social media. The 14-year-old girl took her own life two days later.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said that one of Kuch's alleged attackers was charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault this week and was added to the already filed harassment complaint.

The juvenile was served a copy of that complaint and was released pending future court appearances, Billhimer said in a statement.

One juvenile was previously charged with aggravated assault and two were charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

The family of Adriana O. Kuch found her body on Feb. 3, two days after her beating beside school lockers at Central Regional High School in Bayville, her father, Michael Kuch, has said.

Adriana Kuch is seen on the floor of the school hallway after the attack.

Kuch was shocked after hearing about the bullying incident. He told Fox News Digital he took his 14-year-old teen to the local police station to file a report about the incident.

Central Regional School District announced that Superintendent Triantafillos Parlapanides resigned after the incident.

The Board of Education said,: "The Central Regional family continues to mourn the loss of one of our children. We are all praying for the family and loved ones and our entire community."

The district continued to say that it "is evaluating all current and past allegations of bullying."

The video showed Adriana Kuch and a friend walking down the hallway of their public high school when a girl walked up and started hitting her in the face with a water bottle.

She fell to the ground and was repeatedly kicked and punched by students. Cheering was heard from the student who took the video. Two school workers eventually stopped the attack.

Adriana's Kuch's bruised legs after she was bullied at the local high school. (Michael Kuch) Expand

She received care from the school nurse after the attack left her with severe bruising on her legs and face. Her father posted images from the video to his Facebook page.

"These 4 girls planned and executed an attack. If you watch the videos I have, they are laughing while talking about what they are going to do at the start of the video," posted.

The teen faced months of bullying from classmates at the school, according to her father.

"I do know why it happened. It happened because these two haven’t liked each other for a couple years, and she had been threatening my daughter online," he stated.

An obituary for Adriana said she was born in Toledo, Ohio but had lived in several places because her father was in the Army. They moved to Bayville seven years ago. She was a freshman at the school.

"She adored all animals, she helped children with special needs, she loved jogging with her brothers and was a true nature lover. Adriana also enjoyed her walks in the woods, skateboarding, riding dune buggies and dirt bikes."

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).



CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.